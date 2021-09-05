Brokerages Set Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Target Price at $8.57

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

Several brokerages have commented on FRO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

FRO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Frontline will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Frontline by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Frontline by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Frontline by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Frontline by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

