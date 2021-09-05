Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0489 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $3,204.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.00 or 0.00509698 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002716 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $516.59 or 0.01024521 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.