CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.79 on Major Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $859.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001064 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00037514 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00033178 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,694,789 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

