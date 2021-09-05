Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,442 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,156,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,551,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 963,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 528,154 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $109.63. The company had a trading volume of 207,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,919. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $101.88.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

