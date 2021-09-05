iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Hudock Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

IJH traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $275.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,566. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

