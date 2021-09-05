RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,273 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $321.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.34 and a 200 day moving average of $228.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.10.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

