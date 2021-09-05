RiverFront Investment Group LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 48,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $492,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

JMUB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.31. 710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $55.90.

