RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYK. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 350.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000.

NYSEARCA:IYK traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $186.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,256. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.41. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1 year low of $142.92 and a 1 year high of $188.57.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

