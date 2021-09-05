iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Decreased by American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 47.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,186 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after buying an additional 392,749 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,160,000 after buying an additional 227,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,584,000 after buying an additional 293,413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,753,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,571,000 after buying an additional 48,458 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $77.36 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

