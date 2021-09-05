NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.510-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.22 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.460 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $295.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,210. NICE has a 12-month low of $209.26 and a 12-month high of $300.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.83 and a 200-day moving average of $243.86.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.85.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.