NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.510-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.22 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.460 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $295.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,210. NICE has a 12-month low of $209.26 and a 12-month high of $300.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.83 and a 200-day moving average of $243.86.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.
