RiverFront Investment Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $28,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,259. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03.

