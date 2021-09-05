RiverFront Investment Group LLC Raises Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $65,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 19,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,153,000.

TLT stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,928,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,623,848. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.28. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $165.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.189 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

