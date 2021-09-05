iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 7.70% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $186,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA IYG traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,225. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.93. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $116.07 and a 1-year high of $195.17.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

