iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 59.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,893,000 after buying an additional 111,904 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period.

EFG traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $113.59. 316,226 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average is $106.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

