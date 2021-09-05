Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 26,257 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 677.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,257 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 235,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 72,628 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $45,346,000.

VGIT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.21. 528,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,198. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $70.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

