$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.36. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

HMLP traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.95. 593,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $164.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $4,850,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $335,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

