Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 265,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 58.4% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 132,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48,958 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

BATS:JPIB opened at $51.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42.

