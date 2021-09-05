UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $50.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.67.
UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock worth $10,286,250 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,551. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.62, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.31.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, analysts expect that UDR will post 2 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
