UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $50.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock worth $10,286,250 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in UDR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 6.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,551. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.62, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, analysts expect that UDR will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

