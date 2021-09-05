McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE opened at $133.41 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.