Atlas Protocol Trading Up 0.3% This Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $662,082.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00067240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00162634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.21 or 0.00206940 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.95 or 0.07823597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,321.75 or 0.99924305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.24 or 0.00808658 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

