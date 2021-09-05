-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. Itamar Medical reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at $8,981,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 686.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 332,900 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at $5,455,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 29.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITMR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $20.75. 17,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,150. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

