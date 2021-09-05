Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Has $28.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 20.4% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $263,199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $416.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $417.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

