Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 29.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FundX Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% during the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.46. 215,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,956. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.54. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

