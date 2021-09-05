Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,066.0% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,617,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123,813 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,533,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,031,000 after acquiring an additional 521,284 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,254,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after acquiring an additional 68,372 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,226,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,274,000 after acquiring an additional 295,098 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,856,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,049,000 after purchasing an additional 79,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPAB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $30.13. 766,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,503. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.