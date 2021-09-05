Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

MGC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.28. 40,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,656. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $114.36 and a twelve month high of $161.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.65.

