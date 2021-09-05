Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $111.12. 120,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,552. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.41. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

