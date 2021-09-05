Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,004 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises about 1.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 393,479 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 14.4% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 105,113 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 501,248 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,738,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.07. 5,398,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,909. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average is $68.32. The company has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

