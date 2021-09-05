Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 285,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 498,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 70,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $723,179.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,631 shares of company stock worth $1,142,144 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

