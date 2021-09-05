Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 61.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,169 shares of company stock worth $71,385,966. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $231.74 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $235.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

