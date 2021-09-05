WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after buying an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 170.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 160,237 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Pool by 125.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,885,000 after purchasing an additional 159,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth $54,168,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 398.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 176,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,484 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $496.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.47. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $285.92 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.