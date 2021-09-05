Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives $6.34 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

TELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 51.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 105.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 11,085.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,757 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 46.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,361 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TELL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.12. 7,213,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,941,171. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. Analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.