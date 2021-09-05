Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.65. 3,300,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,628. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.94.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

