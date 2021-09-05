Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for about 3.1% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.73. The stock had a trading volume of 636,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,393. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.11. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

