Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,457 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises about 0.6% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 61.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,089 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,203,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,473. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.63.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

