Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 319 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 4.1% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,357,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,565. The company has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.14.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $198,525.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,056 shares of company stock valued at $178,248,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

