Analysts Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Target Price at $49.36

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WERN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,121,000 after buying an additional 1,231,409 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 18.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after purchasing an additional 272,321 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after purchasing an additional 236,608 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 406,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

WERN traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 738,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

