Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives $27.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.40. 977,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,573. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $56,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,431. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sumo Logic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 358,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,301,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

