Gulden (NLG) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $10.54 million and approximately $30,085.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.61 or 0.00449073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000550 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 551,749,385 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NLGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.