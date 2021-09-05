DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

