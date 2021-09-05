Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.9% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $35,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $110.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average is $99.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

