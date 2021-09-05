Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $308.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $309.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

