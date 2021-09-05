Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

