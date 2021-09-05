Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,412 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $139.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.