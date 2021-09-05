Simple Software Solutions Trading Down 48.5% Over Last Week (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 48.5% against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $226,590.51 and $235.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00017535 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001374 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,009,634 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars.

