Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives $60.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMRAF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Emera stock opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34. Emera has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

