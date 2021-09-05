Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.96 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

