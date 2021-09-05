Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Takes $926,000 Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,093,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,960,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $848,393.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,468 shares of company stock worth $4,762,873. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of OM opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -8.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

