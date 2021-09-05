Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Acquires 6,000 Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.20% of Annovis Bio worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Annovis Bio stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.39 million, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.96. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $132.00.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

