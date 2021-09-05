iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $87.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $87.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

