Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in NetApp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.09. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

